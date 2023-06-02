Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E router packs are up to 17 percent off on Amazon A three-pack costs $340 and will blanket up to 6,600 square feet with WiFi.

A single WiFi router just doesn’t cut it for many people. Thankfully, there are better options than having to rely on a sole connectivity point for an entire home, and a mesh system is one of them. Google Nest has one of the best-known mesh systems, and packs of its WiFi Pro 6E routers are currently on sale. A three-pack will run you $340 , which is 15 percent off the regular price and close to a record low.

Google Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E (3 Pack) Google's latest Nest routers can use 6E tech to blanket a space with high-speed WiFi. $340 at Amazon

The routers will blanket up to 6,600 square feet with WiFi connectivity over the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands. If you have devices that are compatible with the 6 GHz band, that's the way to go, since it should provide sturdier connectivity and mitigate interference from your neighbors' networks.

Google claims the Nest WiFi Pro 6E system can adjust the performance and activity of your network automatically. For one thing, it will prioritize video calls. The company says the system can monitor itself, diagnose issues and even resolve certain common problems without your input.

You'll be able to see everything that's connected to your network and pause access for devices that you don't want using your WiFi. In addition, you can set up a guest network with its own password. Unfortunately, Nest WiFi Pro 6E isn't compatible with older generations of Google WiFi or Nest WiFi.

Those who don't have to cover quite such a large area may want to opt for a two-pack of the Nest WiFi Pro 6E instead. Dual routers will provide up to 4,400 square feet of WiFi coverage. For the time being, the two-pack is $50 off at $250 .

