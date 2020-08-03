Latest in Gear

BBVA will soon offer a bank account through Google Pay

Google Pay will be layered over BBVA's banking portal.
Nathan Ingraham
39m ago
Google has had various products that deal with your money for years, most recently Google Pay. Today, the company announced it’s doing something a little different. Thanks to a partnership between the bank BBVA USA and Google, Google Pay will be the front end to a full digital banking service. BBVA will offer it to its customers in 2021 in an effort to expand its customer base and offer a fully digital banking option. It’ll be based on BBVA’s existing digital infrastructure, but Google Pay will be the way that customers interact with the service.

As for what that’ll look like in practice, we have no idea yet — BBVA didn’t offer up much in the way of details on how this will work. But it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Google partner with other banks to integrate Google Pay, as getting more people using the service with their main bank could help convince them to use Google Pay for things like sending money or for contactless payments, as well.

In this article: google, google pay, banking, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
