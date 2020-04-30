Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

The Pixel 3a XL is down to $350 at B&H

You’ll save $130 off the list price.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
55m ago
Google Pixel 3a XL
Chris Velazco/Engadget

When Google introduced the Pixel 3a and 3a XL last spring, the phones were meant to be budget-friendly options. One year later, we’re starting to see sales that make the devices even more appealing and affordable. Right now, B&H Photo Video is selling the Pixel 3a XL unlocked for $350 -- that’s a $130 savings.

When we reviewed the Pixel 3a XL we gave it a score of 88 for its reliable performance, great camera and improved battery life. It packs a 3,700 mAh battery, which isn’t the largest smartphone battery, but it makes the Pixel 3a XL the longest-lasting Pixel we’ve tested. The camera uses the same computational photography features Google pioneered for the Pixel 3, and there is a headphone jack.

Overall, the device offers the best features found in Pixel smartphones, but at a significantly lower price. Fortunately, none of the compromises made to control the cost feel like compromises. The biggest drawbacks are that the device isn’t water resistant, and its screen isn’t quite as crips as the 3XL’s.

Best Buy is also selling the Pixel 3a XL at a discount. If you activate the device immediately, it costs $330. If not, the price goes up to $380. So, if you want more flexibility around how and when you activate the phone, the B&H deal is the way to go. For $350, you’ll get the device and be able to choose between the major US cell phone companies.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
