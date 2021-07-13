Google Pixel 4 drops to an all-time low of $400 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Don't despair if you've been yearning for a budget Google phone but wanted something more powerful than the current Pixel line. Amazon is selling the 64GB Pixel 4 for just $400, with B&H Photo matching that price. That's an all-time low for the former flagship, and makes it more affordable than a new Pixel 4a 5G — worth considering if processing power matters more than the latest wireless technology.

Buy Pixel 4 (64GB) at Amazon - $400

Buy Pixel 4 (64GB) at B&H - $400

You can also buy the 128GB version at a discount on both sites, although B&H currently offers a better deal at $430 versus Amazon's $470.

There are some caveats. The Pixel 4 is nearly two years old, so it won't get many more Android updates (Android 12 is one of them). Battery life and screen brightness are strictly so-so. And Google's Motion Sense gesture feature never really panned out — it's a nice bonus, but not something you'll likely use on a daily basis.

In return, though, this might be a better value than the current Pixel 4a and 5 models, especially with the premium Pixel 6 series likely on the horizon. You're getting a reasonably quick device with a smooth display and still-great cameras for as much or less than slower, typically less capable phones. So long as you can live with the quirks, it might deliver a better overall experience.

