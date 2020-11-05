Google calls reported Pixel 5 screen gaps 'normal'

“We’ve had a chance to investigate units from customers and, combined with our quality control data from the factory, we can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5. There is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone. We will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have.”

Some gaps are more pronounced than others, though, and at least one Pixel 5 owner is already seeing dust accumulate in it. Unfortunately, the specialist didn’t explain why there’s a “variation in the clearance between the body and the display” and if it’s caused by the assembly process. The good news is that Google seems to be willing to replace affected devices, based on reports by owners who successfully got the company to swap their phones. We’ve reached out to Google for more information on the issue and what customers can do and will update this post when we hear back.