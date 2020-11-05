Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Google calls reported Pixel 5 screen gaps 'normal'

Pixel 5 owners take to forums to report a noticeable screen gap, but Google says it's not an issue.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
10m ago
Comments
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Pixel 5
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Shortly after the Pixel 5 started shipping in October, complaints about a possible design flaw started popping up on forums, including Google’s own community. Some owners who found pretty a noticeable gap between the device’s display and body wanted to know if their case was an isolated issue, and it’s pretty clear from the replies that there are quite a few customers who have the same complaint. As you’d expect, the posters raised concerns that the gap would affect the phone’s waterproofing and make it easier for dust to get in. Now a Google Community Specialist has posted on the tech giant’s forum, telling owners that they have nothing to worry about in that regard.

The specialist said:

“We’ve had a chance to investigate units from customers and, combined with our quality control data from the factory, we can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5. There is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone. We will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have.”

Some gaps are more pronounced than others, though, and at least one Pixel 5 owner is already seeing dust accumulate in it. Unfortunately, the specialist didn’t explain why there’s a “variation in the clearance between the body and the display” and if it’s caused by the assembly process. The good news is that Google seems to be willing to replace affected devices, based on reports by owners who successfully got the company to swap their phones. We’ve reached out to Google for more information on the issue and what customers can do and will update this post when we hear back.

In this article: Pixel 5, Google, screen gap, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Netflix confirms it's adding playback speed controls to its Android app

Netflix confirms it's adding playback speed controls to its Android app

View
T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

View
DJI's Mavic Mini 2 brings 4K video, RAW photos and double the range

DJI's Mavic Mini 2 brings 4K video, RAW photos and double the range

View
Ten years on, Kinect’s legacy goes beyond Xbox

Ten years on, Kinect’s legacy goes beyond Xbox

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr