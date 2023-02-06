Google's Pixel 7 phones have dropped to their lowest prices to date As long as you're willing to activate it on a major carrier immediately.

Folks who are in the market for a great smartphone at an excellent price should definitely consider these deals on Google's Pixel 7 lineup. At Amazon, the Pixel 7 is down to $499, which is $150 off the standard price. The Pixel 7 Pro has received an identical discount, as it has dropped to $749.

Over at Best Buy, however, the phones have fallen to $399 and $599, respectively. While those are the best prices we've seen for either phone, they only apply if you choose the "Activate Today" option. You'd need to immediately activate the phone on AT&T, Google Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon, as Android Police points out. That may not make this option ideal if you use a smaller carrier or want to give a Pixel to someone else.

We scored the Pixel 7 a 90 and the Pixel Pro 7 a 92 in our review. We like the updated design, solid battery life (almost 18 hours in our testing), upgraded software features powered by Android 13 and the 90Hz display of the Pixel 7. On the downside, we felt that Google hadn't improved the general performance despite using a new Tensor G2 chip, while the lack of mmWave 5G support on the base model was disappointing.

Still, there's a ton to like about the Pixel 7. The camera tech, which includes an unblurring tool that even works on old photos from other devices, is excellent and features like audio message transcription are very welcome.

The larger display, better camera system and higher refresh rate of the Pixel 7 Pro might make it worth opting for that model. However, the Pixel 7 devices aren't as powerful as higher-end Android devices and iPhones. Meanwhile, some people might be tempted to wait for the rumored Pixel 7a, but that's not expected until Google I/O in May.

