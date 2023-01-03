But Google won't likely announce the device until May.

A new hands-on video was posted today of the alleged Google Pixel 7a. The 49-second clip shows a device that reflects previous leaks and rumors about Google’s next mid-ranged Pixel.

The device in question, posted on Slashleaks (first spotted by 9to5Google), looks similar to the Pixel 6a and Google’s 2022 flagships. The device name in Android 13 settings says “Pixel 7a,” and the handset runs internal pre-release (“design validation test”) software. The phone’s language is also set to Vietnamese, where Google manufactures its A-series phones.

The phone in question has a “Smooth Display” that can adjust its refresh rate from 60Hz to 90Hz — which would be a first in the A-series line. (The Pixel 6a’s 60Hz display is one of its most griped-about features.) Previous leaks suggested that the upcoming model uses a Samsung display and an upgraded primary camera sensor from Sony. Although today’s video leak doesn’t address it, previous rumors suggest the 7a will be the first A-series Pixel with wireless charging.

If history is any indication, Google will announce the new phone at Google I/O 2023 in May. Other rumors include 10.1mm depth, a SIM tray on its left side (suggesting Google won’t follow Apple in going all-in on eSim this year) and no headphone jack.