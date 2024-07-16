Google Pixel Watch 2 is down to its lowest price yet in this Prime Day deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Google's Pixel Watch 2 has a couple of interesting new features designed to help you manage your stress levels. If they sound like something you'd want to try, you can grab the smartwatch from Amazon at its lowest price yet, thanks to this year's Amazon Prime Day deals.

The Pixel Watch 2 WiFi version is currently on sale for $270, $17 lower than its previous all-time low and $80 less than its full retail price of $350. Google designed this model's aluminum case to be lighter than its predecessor's and equipped it with a more powerful, power-efficient processor that should also prolong its battery life.

We praised the watch for its design, with its round shiny case, in our review. However, we did note that its crown sticks out more than we'd like, which makes it easy to trigger when you bend your hand backwards. In the health-related features department, Google gave the model a more advanced sensor to track your heart rate that's capable of giving you more accurate readings while exercising. The watch can also notify you to start (or stop) tracking certain activities, such as walking, running, rowing, outdoor biking and more, so you can have a more complete picture of your physical activities for the day.

Pixel Watch 2's new stress and body response sensors work by monitoring the changes in your sweat levels and your heart rate to determine how stressed you are. If the watch does determine that you're stressed, it'll notify you and ask you to log your feelings or to start a walk. The system didn't always work perfectly in our tests, but it's a welcome addition that could be improved in future updates.

