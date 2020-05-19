The DoJ is investigating Google's search dominance, DuckDuckGo CEO suggests

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) and state regulators may be investigating Google’s search engine dominance, according to Bloomberg. In an interview, DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg said that officials asked him questions about the idea of forcing rival Google to give users search alternatives both on Android and in Chrome.

State and federal investigators have been probing Google’s Android dominance, digital advertising and other issues, but since charges have yet to be filed, few details are known. Weinberg’s statement, however, reveal that the US may try to boost competition in search, by far Google’s largest business. As it stands, the company owns around 93 percent of the search market with revenue around $100 billion, while rivals are left to pick up the relative crumbs.