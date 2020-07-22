Latest in Gear

Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget

Google's latest search feature helps you buy a house

Find help for refinancing, mortgage payments, loan options and more.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
59m ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google search mortgage help
Steve Dent/Engadget

If you’re planning to buy a house, then congratulations and good luck — it can be a daunting process. To make it a bit easier, Google has teamed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to create a new mobile Search feature. When you type in “mortgage” on your smartphone, you’ll get an overview of the house-buying process and menu of helpful options about rates, refinancing, the buying process and more.

In the “process” section, Google and the CFPB have prepared a step-by-step guide from “prepare to shop” to “get ready to close.” Within the first step are short articles with topics like “check your credit,” “assess your spending” and so on. Under the section “explore loan choices,” you’ll see information about costs, the types of loans available and much more.

At the same time, the feature will serve up related news articles, industry definitions and terms, along with a calculator to help you figure out payment plans based on average mortgage rates. You’ll also find information on relief and refinancing options if you’ve been affected by the recent COVID-19 related economic downturn. It’s all useful and timely information, but so far it appears to be limited to the US.

Google search to help purchase a house
Google
In this article: Google, search, personal finance, cfpb, mortgage, financing, APR, loans, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

View
Microsoft details potential new designs for the Office UI

Microsoft details potential new designs for the Office UI

View
OnePlus Nord hands-on: Strong features at a tempting price

OnePlus Nord hands-on: Strong features at a tempting price

View
Lenovo's first gaming phone has a camera on the side and two batteries

Lenovo's first gaming phone has a camera on the side and two batteries

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr