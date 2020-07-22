Google's latest search feature helps you buy a house

If you’re planning to buy a house, then congratulations and good luck — it can be a daunting process. To make it a bit easier, Google has teamed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to create a new mobile Search feature. When you type in “mortgage” on your smartphone, you’ll get an overview of the house-buying process and menu of helpful options about rates, refinancing, the buying process and more.

In the “process” section, Google and the CFPB have prepared a step-by-step guide from “prepare to shop” to “get ready to close.” Within the first step are short articles with topics like “check your credit,” “assess your spending” and so on. Under the section “explore loan choices,” you’ll see information about costs, the types of loans available and much more.