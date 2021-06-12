Google TV makes it easier to watch free, live streaming channels

Google TV is placing a bigger focus on things users can watch for free. The platform has teamed up with Pluto TV to highlight more than 300 ad-supported channels folks in the US can check out through the Live tab. Free live TV recommendations will also appear in the For You tab. The Pluto TV integration is coming to all Google TV devices in the coming weeks.

There are other ways users can find free stuff to watch on Google TV. In the YouTube app's Movies & Shows tab, for instance, they can find thousands of ad-supported movies to watch. The platform's Apps tab, meanwhile, includes a row of Free Movies & TV apps to download, including Tubi and Xumo .