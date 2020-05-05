Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google slowly starts requiring two-factor authentication for Nest users

The company will soon start enforcing the extra security measure it announced earlier this year.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
37m ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nest
Google

Earlier this year, Google revealed that all Nest accounts will require extra sign-in security starting this spring. For those who haven’t enabled phone—based two factor authentication or have migrated to a Google account yet, that means having to verify their identities via email-based authentication every time they log in. Now, the tech giant has announced that it will begin enforcing that extra security measure for its Nest products starting this month.

Users will soon receive an email from accounts@nest.com with a six digit code whenever they log in to verify that they truly own the account they’re trying to access. The only way users can avoid email verification — in case it’s too much of a hassle to check for an email every log in — is to activate two-factor using their phone numbers or to migrate to a Google account. The company says it will notify users before making the security change. For now, it’s advising Nest owners to ensure they still have access to the email they use for Nest.

In this article: Google, Nest, two-factor authentication, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Billy Mitchell is taking his ‘Donkey Kong’ cheating saga to court

Billy Mitchell is taking his ‘Donkey Kong’ cheating saga to court

View
Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

View
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

View
NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr