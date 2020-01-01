Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Google builds an unemployment application portal for New York

The company says it could be used by other states.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
77 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

June 8, 2019 Mountain View / CA / USA - Google office building in the Company's campus in Silicon Valley; The "double o's" of the logo are decorated in rainbow colors in honor of LGBTQ Rights
Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

The state of New York has teamed up with Google to build an online portal for unemployment applications that’s much more reliable than the Department of Labor’s old one. Local governments all over the country have to deal with what the agency calls an “unprecedented spike” in unemployment insurance applications due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state had to partner up with tech companies to be able to serve the needs of the public.

New York is working with Google, Deloitte and (Engadget’s parent company) Verizon to “improve the reliability of the state’s online and telephone-based unemployment insurance application systems” in an initiative known as “Tech Surge.”

Its partnership with Google, in particular, focuses on an application portal that’s powered by the tech giant’s cloud services and can handle a high volume of users. The portal was designed to work on smartphones, tablets and PCs, and applicants will be able to pick up where they left off. It’s expected to go live today, Friday morning, on the DOL’s website.

According to CNBC, Google is also backing other states’ efforts to fight COVID-19, and it’s hoping that they’ll adopt its unemployment insurance processing technology, as well. A spokesperson said in a statement:

“We continue to work with local, state, and federal agencies on a number of projects to help them better serve citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: Google, Verizon, New York, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
77 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

View
Apple makes some of its originals available for free

Apple makes some of its originals available for free

View
The best games for PC

The best games for PC

View
Google Meet’s premium features are now free through Sept. 30th

Google Meet’s premium features are now free through Sept. 30th

View
What’s good about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick?

What’s good about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr