Google will let you search your Chrome browsing history by asking questions like a human

You’re neck deep in a research project but the finish line is in sight. You hit the close button on your browser. It vanishes and takes the dozens of tabs you had open with it. You heave a sigh of relief — and then remember that you need to verify just one more detail from one of the web pages you had open. The problem is that you have no idea which one it was or how to get back there. You start digging through your browser’s history, feverishly clicking on any pages that look familiar, but the page that you knew you looked at seems to have vanished.

If this sounds familiar, a new feature coming to Google Chrome on the desktop in the next few weeks might be just what you need. With it, you'll be able to ask questions of your browsing history in natural language using Gemini, Google’s family of large language models that power its AI systems. You can type a question like “What was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?” into your address bar after accessing your history and Chrome will show relevant pages from whatever you’ve browsed so far.

Google

“The high level is really wanting to introduce a more conversational interface to Chrome’s history so people don’t have to remember URLs,” said Parisa Tabriz, vice president of Chrome, in a conversation with reporters ahead of the announcement.

The feature will only be available to Chrome’s desktop users in the US for now and will be opt-in by default. It also won’t work with websites you browsed in Incognito mode. And the company says that it is aware of the implications of having Google’s AI parse through your browsing history to give you an answer. Tabriz said that the company does not directly use your browsing history or tabs to train its large language models. “Anything related to browsing history is super personal, sensitive data,” she said. “We want to be really thoughtful and make sure that we’re thinking about privacy from the start and by design.”

In addition to making wading through your search history more conversational, Google is also adding two new AI-powered features to Chrome. It’s finally bringing Google Lens, which is already on both Android and iPhones, to Chrome on the desktop in the US. “This means you’ll be able to easily select, search and ask questions about anything you see on the web, all without leaving your current tab,” according to Google’s blog post about the feature.

You can search with Google Lens in Chrome on the desktop by selecting its icon on the address bar and then clicking on anything on a web page that you want to search. Clicking on a picture of a plant on a web page with Google Lens, for instance, will open a sidebar directly on the web page and identify it. You can then ask follow-up questions such as “how much sunlight does this plant need to stay alive?” and get AI-generated responses inline without leaving the page you’re on.

Lens is also capable of parsing text within videos, which means you can hit pause and directly select any text displayed in the frame (such as a math equation) and quickly get a description in a sidebar with more AI-generated information about it.

Google

Finally, Google is adding Tab Compare, a feature that will present you with an AI-generated overview of products across multiple tabs in a single place “By bringing all the essential details — product specs, features, price, ratings — into one tab, you’ll be able to easily compare and make an informed decision without the endless tab switching,” Google says.

Google

For now, the feature is restricted to products, but Tabriz imagines a future when it might evolve to let you compare multiple schools, universities, daycares, or anything that might “make it easier for people to make decisions that are comparisons.”