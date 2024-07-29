Google's first cross-device sharing features for Android now rolling out

You'll be able to instantly share hotspots and even video calls between your phone, tablet and Chromebook.

Google is rolling out the two handy features first announced at I/O in May: Call casting and internet sharing. They're the first wave of the company's new "Cross-device services" that make it easier to hop between Android devices, 9to5Google reported.

According to Google's help page, Call casting lets you switch video calls "from your device to another device with the same Google Account... for example, a video calling app may let you cast your call to another device and the app will show a list of your nearby devices that you can cast to." At the moment, this only works for Google Meet; to use it, you select the Cast button that looks exactly like the existing Cast/Chromecast icon).

Google

Internet sharing, meanwhile, lets you "automatically share hotspot access with your own devices," Google wrote. It works with Chromebooks and Android devices signed into your Google Account, provided you have Bluetooth and device location enabled. It doesn't work with Samsung devices, though, so Google suggests using the auto-hotspot feature instead.

The new feature is currently on Android 11+ running Google Play services version 24.28.34. That's currently in beta, so we should see a wider rollout soon.