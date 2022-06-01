Google's Nest cameras and smart doorbells fall to all-time lows at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's a good time for a home security update, as a bunch of Nest products are on sale at Amazon and Adorama for the lowest prices we've seen. The easy-to-install Nest Doorbell (Battery) and Nest Cam Outdoor have particularly steep discounts of $50, letting you grab them for just $130 each.

The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is a popular item because it's much easier to install than any wired doorbells. As with the cameras, it will send you alerts when you have a visitor and you can chat with them through your phone and the built-in speaker and microphone. Google's "intelligent alerts" can tell the difference between a visitor, a package being delivered, an animal sighting and more, so you can see if a situation requires your immediate attention. If the regular $180 price has made you pause, it's now on sale for $130, the lowest price we've seen to date.

Both the Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor record video at 1080p and send alerts to your phone when they detect motion. They also have built-in microphones and speakers so you can hear what's happening and speak to anyone on the other end of the camera. However, the Nest Cam indoor is designed to blend in to your home, with a range of colors, built-in stand, wall mount and hinge. It's currently on sale for $80 or $20 off the regular price.

Meanwhile, you can pick up the Nest Cam Outdoor for just $129, or $51 off the regular $180 price. That model obviously has a weatherproof design so that you can install it outside your home, along with expanded Night Vision to better spot outdoor intruders. It also packs an internal battery that lets you set it up without the need for an AC plug, providing up to seven months of battery life before a recharge depending on usage.

Engadget

To make best use of the cameras and doorbell, you need to be able to see and hear anyone at the other end. A good way to do that is using the Nest Hub smart displays, which can also control your smart home devices, provide entertainment and more. Luckily, the Nest Hub 2nd Generation is on sale for $60 at Adorama, for a savings of $40. Finally, you can pick up the larger Nest Hub Max with a 10-inch touchscreen and built-In Google Assistant at $179 for a savings of $50, or 22 percent off.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.