Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale for $144 right now

Folks who are just getting started with smart home products or who are already invested in the Google Nest ecosystem may be interested in taking a peek at some solid deals on several of the company's products. Using our Wellbots discount codes, you'll be able to save on items such as the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Enter the code 55ENGDT at checkout and you can get an extra $55 off the device. That means you'll be able to snap up the Learning Thermostat for $144, since the discount stacks with a Wellbots sale. As such, you can save $105 overall.

Google Google Nest Learning Thermometer (3rd-gen) The Nest Learning Thermometer can help you to manage the temperature of your home while cutting down energy usage. $144 at Wellbots

The device can help you to manage the temperature of your home and perhaps start warming it up in winter when you're on your way back from the office. The Nest Learning Thermostat can help you to cut down on home energy usage and perhaps lower your power bills. Over the course of a week or so, it learns your temperature preferences and then it can automatically adjust the settings for you. There's always the option to make manual adjustments to the temperature in the Nest app.

We have Wellbots discounts codes available for other Google Nest products, including the Google Nest Camera with Floodlight. Enter the code 65ENGDT and you'll see the price tumble by $65 to $155. As with some other Nest cameras, this is designed to only alert you to important events. This camera uses on-board machine learning to recognize people, animals, vehicles and packages. The floodlight activates when the camera detects important activity and you can control the brightness through the Google Home app. The camera captures footage at up to 1080p and Nest Aware Plus subscribers will get up to 10 days of around-the-clock recording

Elsewhere, you can scoop up the Google Nest Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Camera for $95. Enter the code 45ENGDT at checkout and you'll save $45. You can also get $75 off a two-pack of the wireless camera using the code 75ENGDT.

