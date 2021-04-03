Google's Nest Thermostat is on sale for $93 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you missed the sale last month on the Nest Thermostat, you have another chance to grab the smart home gadget for even less now. Amazon has the snow colored WiFi thermostat for $93, or 29 percent off its normal price. This isn't an all-time low — the device briefly dropped to $80 during Black Friday weekend last year — but this is the best price we've seen since then.

Google debuted the Nest Thermostat in 2020 as an affordable alternative to the Nest Learning Thermostat. You'll notice a big difference in the design of the two gadgets: the Nest Thermostat is slimmer than its Learning counterpart and has a mirrored display, along with a touch-sensitive bezel that you can use to manually adjust temperature settings. You could shell out more money for the higher-quality display and better materials in the Learning Thermostat, but ultimately both gadgets are designed to do the same thing: help you save money on energy costs.

The Nest Thermostat is Energy Star-certified and uses a feature called Savings Finder to learn about your home system and suggest ways to conserve energy. Using the Google Home app, you can create schedules for your home that optimize energy usage, like turning the temperature down when you're out of the house and turning it up when you come back. The app also lets you remotely control your home's environment, making it easy to adjust temperatures when you're away. And you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice commands to adjust settings when you're home, too. An IoT gadget like this is a good one to build your smart home ecosystem around if you're new to the space, and a good one to add to an existing system if you already use a lot of Google devices.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.