Google's latest Pixel devices feature more recycled materials than ever

As Google details all the camera, processor and security updates coming to its new Pixel 7 phones and its very first smartwatch, it also noted that more recycled materials have been used in its latest hardware. With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro the frames are now made of 100-percent-recycled aluminum, while the Pixel Watch housing uses 80-percent-recycled steel. (Google clarified on Twitter that recycled aluminum apparently makes up to 11 percent of the product, based on weight.)

It goes a little further, too, with Pixel Watch fabric bands made from 100-percent-recycled yarn. According to Google's visualization, the company has folded in some recycled plastics.

Follow all of the news from Google's Pixel 7 event right here!