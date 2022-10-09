Google's latest Pixel devices feature more recycled materials than ever

The Pixel Watch straps are made of 100 percent recycled yarn.
Mat Smith
M. Smith|10.06.22
@thatmatsmith

Sponsored Links

Mat Smith
M. Smith
@thatmatsmith
October 6, 2022 10:27 AM
In this article: recycled, news, gear, pixel 7 event, recycled materials, pixel 7, pixel watch
Pixel 7 Pro recycled frame
Google

As Google details all the camera, processor and security updates coming to its new Pixel 7 phones and its very first smartwatch, it also noted that more recycled materials have been used in its latest hardware. With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro the frames are now made of 100-percent-recycled aluminum, while the Pixel Watch housing uses 80-percent-recycled steel. (Google clarified on Twitter that recycled aluminum apparently makes up to 11 percent of the product, based on weight.)

It goes a little further, too, with Pixel Watch fabric bands made from 100-percent-recycled yarn. According to Google's visualization, the company has folded in some recycled plastics.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Follow all of the news from Google's Pixel 7 event right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
View All Comments
Google's latest Pixel devices feature more recycled materials than ever