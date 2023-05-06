Google's Pixel Buds Pro drop back down to a record-low price of $145 Pick up our favorite earbuds for Android while they are $55 off.

Android users looking for a solid pair of wireless headphones should seriously consider Google’s Pixel Buds Pro. Now, you can pick them up for the best price we’ve seen — Wellbots has the buds for $145 when you use the code 55ENGAD at checkout, which is $55 off their regular price.

We gave Google’s earbuds a score of 87 in our review and they earned a spot in our best wireless earbuds guide. Since they have many Android-specific features (and even a few perks reserved for Pixel phone users), they are almost like a foil for Apple’s AirPods. They have a dedicated Android app that you can use to customize features, check battery levels and turn on automatic audio switching between Android devices. You can also use it to fine-tune Google Assistant features, and the buds support hands-free access when you say “Hey Google.”

As far as hardware goes, the Pixel Buds Pro are the best iteration thus far of Google’s wireless earbuds. They have a small, comfortable design, reliable touch controls and good active noise cancellation. While transparency mode isn’t as great as you’d get on competing models, it’s still competent and will let you jump in and out of conversations easily.

Battery life is solid as well: you’ll get seven hours on a single charge, plus an additional 20 hours with the buds’ charging case. The case also supports wireless charging, making it convenient to power them up with various pads and stands you may have around your home. It’s worth noting that Google I/O is right around the corner, however, we have not heard rumors of an updated version of the Pixel Buds Pro coming any time soon.

