Google's Pixel Buds Pro drop to a record low of $145

Google’s latest and greatest earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, are the best we’ve come across for Android users. That’s for a number of reasons, but importantly, they integrate fairly seamlessly with Android phones, and even better if you have a Pixel handset. Normally priced at $200, the Pixel Buds Pro are down to the lowest price we’ve seen right now at Wellbots. You can grab them for $145, or $55 off, with the code ENGTSOUND at checkout.

The Android conveniences in the Pixel Buds Pro almost make them a foil to Apple’s AirPods. Their dedicated Android app provides a bunch of customization options, and Pixel phone users will be able to access some controls directly from their Bluetooth menu. The Pixel Buds Pro also support hands-free Google Assistant access, so you can ask it to read out notifications and help you in other ways. It even has Google Translate functionality that will help you speak in another language on the spot.

Otherwise, the Pixel Buds Pro are capable in every way that matters. They have a small, oval-shaped design that’s comfortable for long-term use, plus reliable touch controls that let you pause, play and skip tracks. While Transparency Mode left a little to be desired, active noise cancellation is solid and these buds have much better sound quality than the Pixel Buds that came before them.

As for battery life, you’ll get a decent seven hours with ANC turned on and up to 20 additional hours with the buds’ charging case. You can also wirelessly power up the buds, which will be convenient if you have a bunch of those accessories scattered throughout your home.

