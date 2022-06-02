'Grounded' launches in September 2022 with a full campaign

If you're looking to fight ants, scale fences, zip wire across grass and wear questionable helmets, Grounded is finally out of Game Preview and coming to Xbox Game Pass this September.

Obsidian Entertainment's first-person survival game is adding new bosses (including a giant mantis), the freedom to roam the entire backyard — please remember you've been shrunk — expansive armor customization options, base defenses and more biomes to discover.

The main upgrade from the preview will be a full story campaign, which appears to include creepy robots, lasers and '90s era computer interfaces.

And if you don't like bugs, you might want to skip this one.