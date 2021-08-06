Halo Infinite's free multiplayer mode is available now

The campaign is still scheduled to land on December 8th.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|11.15.21
@krisholt

November 15th, 2021
Rumors started swirling over the last few days that Microsoft will release the free Halo Infinite multiplayer mode before the full game. During its Xbox 20th anniversary event, the company confirmed that's the case. The standalone mode is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Players can access it through Xbox Cloud Gaming later today.

The beta is open to everyone, and Season 1 of Halo Infinite multiplayer, which will run until May, is underway three weeks early. Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have run a few multiplayer test events over the last few months, but now the mode is open to all. You'll have access to all the Season 1 maps, the battle pass and the core modes.

The Halo Infinite campaign release date is still set for December 8th, and your multiplayer progress will carry over. A few features will be missing at launch, however. The campaign co-op and Forge modes will be released later, because 343 Industries wanted to focus on the quality of the single-player and multiplayer modes.

