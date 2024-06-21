Hamish Linklater is the new voice of Batman

Replacing a talent like the late Kevin Conroy, the man who voiced Batman in fan favorites like Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham game trilogy, must be a monumental feat. Conroy’s deep, steady voice defined the character for decades — it’s a challenge just to think of a cartoon Batman and not hear Conroy’s voice behind the mic. Sadly, Conroy passed away in 2022 and Batman must carry on without him.

A new series is coming to Amazon Prime starting on August 1 called Batman: Caped Crusader and Vanity Fair revealed that actor Hamish Linklater will provide the voice for Batman/Bruce Wayne on the new noirish animated series. Linklater is best known for roles in movies including The Big Short and Midnight Mass, and shows like the recent Apple+ limited series Manhunt, where he played President Abraham Lincoln.

Batman: Caped Crusader aims to be more of an old-fashioned detective story with the art style of the original 1939 comics. Linklater’s take on the character seems more subdued to match the tone, and it’ll be interesting to see how a Batman show will work in the style of a Mickey Spillane-esque story.

No Batman movie or show is complete without his menagerie of villains. Only three of the voice actors have been revealed so far: Christina Ricci will voice Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Diedrich Bader will voice Two-Face/Harvey Dent and Jamie Chung will play Harley Quinn.

Based on the full cast list, there should be more villains on the roster. The series will also feature the voices of McKenna Grace, Minnie Driver, Gary Anthony Williams, Tom Kenny, John DiMaggio and Michelle C. Bonilla, according to the Internet Movie Database .

Fans of Batman: The Animated Series and Batman: The Brave and the Bold will also be happy to know that some of those shows’ original writers and creators are joining the new Amazon Prime series. Bruce Timm, the artist and co-creator of Batman: The Animated Series, and James Tucker, the producer and one of the writers of Batman: The Brave and the Bold, are the showrunners and executive producers of Batman: Caped Crusader.