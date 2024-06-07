Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions arrives on September 3

The Hogwarts sports game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions now has a release date. The multiplayer title, announced last year, will arrive on PC and consoles on September 3.

The game, a companion to last year’s Hogwarts Legacy, is “a complete, standalone Quidditch experience” that “engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures alongside friends in a competitive, multiplayer setting.” The game is developed by Unbroken Studios, known for supporting work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and published by WB Games.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on PS5 / PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC. You’ll need an online connection to play. It will be available at no extra charge for PlayStation Plus members from September 3 to 30. Otherwise, the game will cost $30.

You can check out the release date trailer below. It showcases familiar Harry Potter characters, from Harry, Ron, Hermione and the Weasley twins to smaller roles like Viktor Krum:

