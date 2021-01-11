Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hatch

Hatch adds the $39 Rest Mini sound machine to its lineup

The small, white noise-only device is intended specifically for the nursery
Amber Bouman, @dameright
11m ago
Hatch Rest Mini
Hatch

Last year at CES, Hatch announced the Restore, a smart sleep light intended for adults that replicates the popular design and features of its baby line-up the Rest and Rest+. This year, they’ve announced another smart sound machine, the Rest Mini. The Mini, which looks a little like someone cut off the bottom of a Rest+, includes many of the same characteristics of its siblings. Subtle and white, it’s more squat than the Rest but also has a speaker on top with physical buttons to play, stop, skip and adjust volume. 

Like the other Rest devices, the Mini can play a combination of white noise tunes from rain and wind to a dryer or a steady heartbeat (the latter is new to the Mini).  However, it only provides sound so if you want a night light you’re better off with one of the other Hatch devices. It is now the cheapest device in Hatch’s lineup though, at $40, making it a good option for those with tight budgets. And you can still control it from your phone and program a custom timer, too.

Later this year Hatch plans to add a subscription service as well which will add sleep stories and music for your child, which so far is exclusive to the Mini. Hatch says the content is designed to grow with your child, with options intended for babies as well as younger children.

