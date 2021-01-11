Hatch adds the $39 Rest Mini sound machine to its lineup

Last year at CES, Hatch announced the Restore, a smart sleep light intended for adults that replicates the popular design and features of its baby line-up the Rest and Rest+. This year, they’ve announced another smart sound machine, the Rest Mini. The Mini, which looks a little like someone cut off the bottom of a Rest+, includes many of the same characteristics of its siblings. Subtle and white, it’s more squat than the Rest but also has a speaker on top with physical buttons to play, stop, skip and adjust volume.

Like the other Rest devices, the Mini can play a combination of white noise tunes from rain and wind to a dryer or a steady heartbeat (the latter is new to the Mini). However, it only provides sound so if you want a night light you’re better off with one of the other Hatch devices. It is now the cheapest device in Hatch’s lineup though, at $40, making it a good option for those with tight budgets. And you can still control it from your phone and program a custom timer, too.