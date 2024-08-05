HBO drops the first teaser for The Last of Us season two

HBO has released the first teaser for The Last of Us season two and while short, it offers clues as to what we can expect when the series debuts in 2025. It starts off with Joel (Pedro Pascal) in conversation with a new character played by Catherine O'Hara (seemingly his therapist), reckoning with his past actions. "Did you hurt her?" she asks. "I saved her," he replies.

On top of O'Hara's unknown role, we see other characters for the first time including Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, Jeffrey Wright reprising his video game voice role as Isaac, and Dina, played by Isabela Merced. Meanwhile with returning cast, Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) as well as Ellie (Bella Ramsey) appear briefly in some intense action scenes.

As revealed last year, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann decided to split the events from The Last of Us Part II video game into two seasons, since the story was far more complex than the original. The second season will be just seven episodes to create a natural break, while the third season will be "significantly larger," they said.

The original series mostly followed the events of the game, with some smart deviations and changes. Expect more of the same for season two, though the teaser already shows one significant divergence. In the game, Joel only confesses the events that occurred at the hospital to his brother, but here, he's telling Catherine O'Hara's character.

The teaser appeared as part of HBO's Coming to Max trailer, along with previews for The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy, It: Welcome to Derry, and our first peak at A Knight of the Seven Kingdom, the next Game of Thrones spinoff.