HBO Max expands beyond the US to 39 new territories

As it announced earlier this year, HBO Max is finally moving outside the US, expanding to 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. "With today’s launch, we are introducing our global platform and providing a brand new user experience to millions of fans across Latin America and the Caribbean," said HBO Max International head Johannes Larcher in a statement.

Unlike HBO Max in the US, subscribers in those regions won't have the option of an ad-supported plan. Rather, they'll be able to choose either a mobile plan in standard definition, or a standard plan with up to 3 simultaneous users, 5 profiles and resolution up to 4K. Pricing will depend on the region and country.

As Netflix and other streaming services have done, HBO Max will produce 100 local originals in Latin America over the next two years. It will also make UEFA Champions League events available to subscribers in Mexico and Brazil later in 2021. To entire new subscribers, the company is offering the service at a 50 percent discount with no time limit, as long as they sign up before July 31st.