Hear Kevin Conroy’s final performance as Batman in Crisis on Infinite Earths

The sudden and tragic passing of Kevin Conroy, the revered voice actor who voiced Batman/Bruce Wayne for Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman Arkham games and died in 2022 at 66, somehow felt worse with the release of the Suicide Squad game . Rocksteady’s disappointing open world DC Comics game almost marked the last time that Conroy would voice The Dark Knight and an evil Batman at that. Even if the game was good, it wouldn’t feel right letting Conroy’s credit list end on such a down note.

Thankfully, a new Warner Bros. Animation trilogy based on the Justice League: Crisis of Infinite Earths DC comics series will feature the final voiceover performance of Conroy as Batman. The climatic scene showing his final moments found its way to X yesterday.

Conroy's final voiceover occurs in the final film of the trilogy. If you don’t want to know how it ends before you’ve had a chance to watch the whole thing, you should stop scrolling down right now.

This is a much better way to End Conroy’s performance as Batman. I loved the dialogue here, I miss Kevin so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/2qpd15eVGQ — BrutalVengeance (@BVengeance267) July 16, 2024

The whole scene feels like a purposeful nod and tribute to Conroy and his contributions to the animated and pixelated Batmen. The scene starts with lightning as the virtual camera pans down to Batman. He’s standing on a building overlooking Gotham City just like in the opening credits of Batman: The Animated Series, the 90s afternoon TV cartoon that first glued Conroy’s voice to the image of Batman.

The Joker, voiced by Troy Baker, sneaks up behind ol’ Bats and tries to sucker punch him but fails. He strikes Joker to the ground and Joker says with a smile, “I’m flattered. The end of the world and you wanted to spend it with me. I didn’t know you cared.”

Some kind of destructive force envelopes the city and sky. Batman remarks just before the world implodes, “I care, Joker, about Gotham, about justice and if it has to end, at least I go out like this. Being Batman.”

We also should’ve included a Kleenex warning because it’s such a touching way to pay tribute to Conroy and his legacy to the Batman series.