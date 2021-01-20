Latest in Gaming

'Hitman 3' players run into launch day server problems

The hardest mission in 'Hitman 3' might be transferring over old save data so you can actually play the game.
'Hitman 3'
IO Interactive

IO Interactive released Hitman 3 yesterday, and while it was supposed to be a triumphant close to a story arc that began with the 2016 Hitman game, players have been tripped up by server issues. In order to continue progress from the first two games, players could carry over data (within the same platform family) by syncing progress from Hitman 2 via the IOI Profile website, as detailed in the pre-launch guide. There’s a separate process for accessing levels from previous games that’s a bit too involved to address here/

However, the progression carryover site has been slow or unavailable (as of this writing it appears to be completely unresponsive) as every day one purchaser tried to use it at the same time. Worse, if players weren’t successful in carrying over their data, they don’t have much choice other than to wait, since the process will wipe out any progress made in Hitman 3 prior to performing the transfer.

For those who were able to carry over data or who started fresh, other more standard launch day glitches have also presented problems. Despite being a single player game, it’s still connected to online servers which have also been unreliable, causing players to experience crashes or be unable to launch the game entirely. However, some people have been able to port their data over and play through the campaign successfully, so maybe you’ll be one of the lucky ones.

A message from the developers earlier said they’re “processing thousands of players,” before the last tweet confirmed messages would be less frequent for the time being.

