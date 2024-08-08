A robotics company has 3D printed nearly a hundred homes in Texas

It’s taken almost two years but a planned community of homes made with a gigantic 3D printer in Georgetown, Texas is almost complete.

Reuters reports that the homes, which are part of a community called Wolf Ranch, are being built with a large 3D printer called the Vulcan that’s 45 feet wide and weighs more than 4.75 tons. The project is part of a joint venture with the 3D printing construction developer ICON and the home construction company Lennar. It started in November of 2022 and crews are close to completing its goal of building 100 homes with the Vulcan by the end of the summer. Homeowners have already started moving into some of the completed 3D printed homes that range in price from $450,000 to $600,000. More than a quarter of the homes have been sold.

ICON

ICON’s 3D printer uses a mixture of concrete powder, water, sand and other materials to lay out stacks of tube-shaped concrete to construct walls and eventually a whole house. The homes are single-story dwellings with three to four bedrooms that take around three weeks to print. The foundation and metal roofs are made the old-fashioned way with human crews.

Once printed, the walls look like giant stretches of corduroy, but they are designed to be resilient and sustainable even in extreme weather. They are also water resistant and energy efficient. The contemporary ranch-style designs for the houses were provided by the architectural firm BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, according to an ICON press release. The construction process has also been streamlined over the course of the project. ICON senior project manager Conner Jenkins told Reuters that construction started with five different building crews but it’s since been whittled down to just one crew and one robot printer.

The only downside is the thickness of the walls interferes with WiFi signals. Residents have had to use mesh internet routers with broadcast signals located throughout the home instead of just a single router.

ICON isn’t just using its large scale 3D printer to make homes on Earth. NASA is reportedly interested in using the technology to build structures on the moon for its Artemis Moon exploration program scheduled to launch its first crew in September 2025.