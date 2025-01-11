Amazon Prime will no longer let clothes shoppers 'try before you buy' after this month

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Amazon is shutting down its Try Before You Buy Prime program at the end of January. The move, first reported by The Information, was announced with a notice at the top of the Prime Try Before You Buy page, which puts its last day in effect as January 31. The service has been available to members since 2018, when it was first launched as Prime Wardrobe. With it, you could choose up to six items to try on, and send back whatever you didn't want within a week for free. You'd only be charged for the items you decided to keep, and you could pick from select clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories.

In a statement to CNBC, an Amazon spokesperson said, "Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we're phasing out the Try Before You Buy option, effective January 31, 2025." If you're someone who still makes use of this service, you'd better get those last orders in quick.