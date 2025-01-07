Eufy's new robot vacuum can transform into a stick vac

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CES is known for putting the spotlight on wacky innovations and Eufy came prepared for this year's event. The company just revealed its E20 robot vacuum, which can actually transform from a traditional robovac to a manually-controlled stick vac. This is the first time we've seen something like this. Some robovacs include additional stick vacuums, but do not transform into them.

The design seems simple. On the outside, it looks similar to competing robot vacuums from companies like Roomba. However, users can simply remove the vacuum module, which includes a motor and a filtration system, and pop it onto a stick attachment. It also comes with a handheld vacuum attachment, which works in a similar way. The company says transformations can be made "at any time without damage to the machine or sacrificing performance." My bedroom rug, which is more cat hair than fiber at this point, would very much like to test that.

Eufy

It also includes some modern robovac accoutrements, like a base station that automatically empties debris. The company says the bin is large enough to handle 75 days of cleaning before requiring a manual trip to the garbage can. The vacuum ships with the company's proprietary obstacle avoidance tech, which can identify and avoid items as small as 15mm. Did we mention it also transforms at will? Technological tomfoolery at its finest.

The battery life here seems on point, with Eufy claiming it'll clean for three hours before needing to charge. To that end, it can fully charge in around two and a half hours. The E20 will be available on February 10 and will cost $550. That's actually fairly budget-friendly when compared to some of the newer robovacs heading to market, and those don't transform at all.