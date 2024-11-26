FTC warns that companies don't disclose how long connected devices will be supported

The US Federal Trade Commission published a paper that found 89 percent of connected devices do not detail how long the item will receive software support. The study examined product websites looking for specifics about how long the company expected to support the device. Within the 11 percent of product sites that shared this information, the review found cases with ambiguous language as well as inconsistencies in where dates were displayed. As a secondary test, the researchers conducted basic Google searches for information about support dates and couldn't quickly find answers for 67 percent of the devices.

"Consumers stand to lose a lot of money if their smart products stop delivering the features they want," said Samuel Levine, director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the FTC. "When shopping for smart devices, consumers should ask questions and consider how long their product will last."

The 89 percent figure sounds like a pretty damning rate, but there is a major caveat to this research. The FTC only looked at 184 products, and they fell across a huge range of categories. The review excluded laptops, personal computers, tablets and automobiles, but any other "connected device" was covered. So while the real percentages are likely hazier than this report suggests, the FTC's point about considering ongoing product support is still a good one.

It's becoming more common for smartphone manufacturers to say upfront how long they'll support the device; for instance, Samsung will keep the S24 line updated for seven years. The wave of right to repair laws that have been passed in a few states, most recently in California, could also point toward longer lifespans for hardware. However, that practice clearly hasn't spread to all personal and home tech. Today's paper from the FTC doesn't advise any action on the topic, but it does highlight a need to set expectations around how and when companies will offer support for their software-driven products.