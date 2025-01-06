Gemini AI is coming to Google TVs later this year and I got an early first look

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This week at CES, Google presented an early look at new software and hardware upgrades coming to Google TVs. New features include a new ambient experience, the integration of Gemini, Google's AI model, to the Google Assistant, as well as a new hardware like far-field mics and proximity sensors to support the new software perks. I got to see the new perks in action today in Las Vegas and the results seemed promising.

If you've used a Google TV or Google streaming device, you may have already used the "hey Google" prompt to search for shows to watch. With the addition of Gemini, those "conversations" should now feel more natural. Answers to your follow-up questions will also maintain the thread of what you've been talking about. In the demonstration, Google's rep said, "Hey Google, explain the solar system to a third grader." Next, he asked why the Earth is special and the Assistant applied the same ELI8 parameters to the answer.

Amy Skorheim / Engadget

The answers themselves felt a lot like what you'd get asking questions of Gemini in the app or a browser, but the TV experience adds a row of applicable YouTube videos beneath, which you can play using your remote. Other example I saw included prompts asking for kid-appropriate movies similar to Jurassic Park as well as recommendations for vacation spots with beautiful beaches and good hiking.

Saying, "Hey Google, show me my news brief" brought up an AI summary of the top five news stories from today, which Google told me were pulled from YouTube headlines and Google News sources. Each summary took up one screen and also had a selection of YouTube videos below to check out.

To facilitate these new AI-fueled Assistant capabilities, Google TV sets will come with far-field microphones so you can talk to the Google Assistant without the remote. Those far-field mics will pair with proximity sensors to enable a new ambient experience. In the demo, we stood at the back of the room with the TV off, as we stepped closer, a screen saver kicked in. These were a mix of art, the rep's personal Google Photos and AI generated art, which users can create using voice prompts. When we sat in position on the couch in front of the set, it switched to a widget-laden hub displaying local weather, a personal calendar and smart home controls.

Amy Skorheim / Engadget

We've seen versions of some of these features before. Amazon's Echo Show smart displays rely on proximity sensors to display personal details. Supplementing your queries with YouTube videos and creating AI screensavers with voice prompts are both features we saw with the new Google TV Streamer from last year. And of course, AI integration has been an unofficial mandate for every tech company throughout 2024 — and it's everywhere at CES this year. After seeing it in action, I could see where this is heading, turning the biggest screen in your house into something that can handle queries and display data you'd typically head to your phone or tablet to view. And if the new smarts make finding something good to watch an easier endeavor, it'll be a welcome use of technology.

The new tech will be available on Google TV devices in late 2025 and early 2026. Hisense and TCL are both confirmed partner manufactures for the new sets.