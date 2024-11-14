Amazon dropped a new Fire TV line just before Thanksgiving

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon just unveiled a new line of Fire TVs, just ahead of Thanksgiving and, more importantly, Black Friday. The Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series is being advertised as “the most powerful and innovative Amazon-built TV yet.” Let’s take a look at some specs.

These TVs all include QLED Mini-LED panels that deliver up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and up to 1,344 dimming zones. They offer support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, which should result in “more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and richer contrast.”

Amazon says these sets include AI-assisted Intelligent Picture technology, which automatically enhances image quality to optimize scenes “in real-time.” The TV’s light and color sensor take the living space into account, making the appropriate brightness and color temperature settings as needed.

Amazon

They also allow access to Amazon’s Fire TV Ambient Experience, which turns the TVs into a display for art. It’s sort of like the well-regarded Samsung Frame series only, well, without the whole frame part. This software doesn’t just display static pieces of art, as it can also handle custom animations and various widgets.

This is the first Amazon-built TV with an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, for my beautiful gamers out there. This software suite combines a variable refresh rate, an automatic low latency mode and a new 144Hz refresh rate in gaming mode. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, for some nice future-proofing. They all ship with two speakers, complete with two subwoofers, and allow access to Dolby Atmos audio.

These are Amazon TVs so, of course, they play nice with Alexa. The company says that users can “discover shows and movies, manage playback and control the Fire TV Ambient Experience hands-free” via voice control.

The Fire TV Omni Mini-LED boxes are available right now. Prices range from $820 to $2,100, with size options ranging from 55-inches all the way up to 85-inches.

Amazon

These aren’t the only entertainment products that Amazon released today. The company also dropped a new line of soundbars and a refresh for the pre-existing Fire TV 4 series.