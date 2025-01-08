CES 2025: LG's Swiss-army-knife projector hides in plain sight

Companies have been smashing together multiple gadgets into one product for a long time, and there are plenty of examples at CES 2025. However, LG's latest projector, the PF600U, which is a mash up of a projector, a lamp and a Bluetooth speaker may be one of the few compelling examples of the genre. If nothing else, the device could allow you to hide your A/V gear in plain sight within a floor lamp when you're not using it. LG intends for it to be tucked away in a living space, at the end of couch or behind an end table for example.

The PF600U isn't a great name, so I hope LG comes up with something better before this thing goes on sale. As a projector, the PF600U offers an LED FHD (1,920 x 1,080) image and 300 ANSI lumens of brightness. It doesn't produce the crispest views, but you can beam a picture up to 120 inches with it. I thought the results in LG's booth were perfectly useable for casual TV and movie watching, especially in a small apartment where space is at a premium.

I didn't get a chance to hear the PF600U's sound quality, but LG says the device has passive radiator speakers embedded inside. Like the picture quality, it's probably enough for low-key TV and music audio, but purists will certainly want something more robust. Again, it seems like the idea is saving space over producing pristine sound quality, so this was never for them anyway.

When it comes to the lamp features, there are nine dimmable color LEDs to set the mood. The top, where all of the tech resides, tilts so the ring or lights on the bottom can be projected on a wall or other surface. And as you might expect, the whole thing is controlled by webOS. Plus, there are buttons for positioning, changing modes, power and more on the top panel, encircled by the speaker's grille.

LG hasn't announced pricing or availability for the PF600U yet. Those details will likely come closer to launch day.