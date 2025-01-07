Displace will finally ship its wireless 4K OLED suction TVs in March of this year

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We first checked out Displace TV back at CES 2023 and were pretty impressed with the company's 55-inch 4K OLED screen — it was wireless, had hot-swappable batteries and you could stick it onto any smooth surface thanks to its proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Unfortunately, what we saw was just a prototype and only 100 units were ever planned for production. For CES 2025, Displace TV has returned with a market version of its stick-on wireless 4K TV, and also unveiled a wireless soundbar and speakers.

There are a few changes from the early versions we saw two years ago. For one, the rechargeable batteries are no longer swappable and now, in addition to the suction cup tech, there are concealed, pop-out legs for setting the screen on a surface.

Displace is producing two models, the Basic and the Pro. Each has the same operating system, the company's own AI-fueled Displace OS. They both have 4K OLED displays, with the option of 27 or 55-inch screen sizes. The Pro model is packed with a more powerful 8-core Intel N-300 processor, 32GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a larger 10,000mAh battery. For comparison, the Basic model uses a Intel N-100 4-core CPU, has 16GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a smaller 5,000mAh battery. The Pro also includes Displace's new soundbar and speakers that not only offer better sound, but also increase the battery life by 150 hours. (Without the added boost from the speakers, you'll be able to watch between 40 and 60 hours of TV before you need to recharge.)

To control the set, Displace has created a multi-touch control device that also packs its own screen. This is a new addition to what we saw in 2023, as those TVs were controlled purely through gestures. Gesture control is still present with the new TVs but only works for basic functions like pause and play. Any further input will require touching the remote.

Another change since 2023 is price. Displace targeted a substantial $3,000 price tag for the 55-inch model back in 2023. Now that price is $2,500 for the 27-inch Basic model and $3,500 for the 55-inch. If you want the Pro version, those are going for $4,000 and $6,000 for the same two sizes, respectively.

If you're tempted, you may like to know that right now, Displace will give pre-order customers a $1,000 discount on any of the sets — but only during CES. The show officially packs up January 10, so you don't have long to decide whether a wireless suction cup TV needs to be a part of your life. Units are expected to ship in late March this year.