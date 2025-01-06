Hisense introduces its first-ever consumer microLED TV

Hisense just introduced its first consumer microLED television at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The 136MX includes a high-density array of over 24.88 microscopic LEDs to "deliver unparalleled brightness, resolution, and precision." As with all microLED displays, each pixel is its own light source. This allows for a near-infinite dynamic contrast ratio, with fantastic brightness and deep blacks. It's also a big ole beast, at 136 inches.

The TV is powered by the company's proprietary Hi-View AI Engine X chipset, which uses AI algorithms for frame optimization. This should allow for ultra-precise color conversion and improved clarity even in well-lit spaces. To that end, the brightness levels here reach up to 10,000 nits, with a 95 percent color gamut.

It supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and something called Filmmaker Mode that optimizes picture quality to "match both the content and environment, ensuring a cinematic experience in any setting." As for audio, the 136MX supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X. These sets run the company's VIDAA operating system, so there's access to all of the major streaming platforms right out of the box. It also pairs with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls.

For gamers, the 136MX includes features like 120Hz VRR, an auto low latency mode and FreeSync Premium Pro. We don't have pricing or availability for this yet, but we'll keep you posted. Hisense also announced a gigantic 116-inch TriChroma LED TV at this year's CES event.

The lack of pricing here is something of a bummer, as microLED displays are typically extremely expensive. It would be nice if Hisense got the price down for regular consumers, but this is unlikely given the TV's massive size.