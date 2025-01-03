Hisense’s new ‘laser TV’ projector boosts the brightness and contrast

Hisense unveiled its latest L9 series laser TV — the L9Q — at CES 2025. The "television" (an ultra-short-throw laser projector paired with a screen) comes with one of five screen sizes, ranging from 100 to 150 inches. The L9Q is the first in the series with auto screen alignment to ease the transition when you project it onto a different-sized screen.

The L9Q uses a proprietary Hisense triple-laser light engine, which helps the TV reach 110 percent of the BT.2020 (aka Rec. 2020) color space — a good omen for lifelike colors that pop. This model also boosts the brightness from previous models, reaching up to 5,000 lumens and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio.

The laser projector's paired ambient light rejection (ALR) screen comes in five sizes: 100, 110, 120, 136 and 150 inches. (ALR screens tend to have better contrast and viewing angles in brightly lit environments.) In addition to auto screen alignment, the projector has manual keystone correction to adjust for any proportional irregularities in the image.

Hisense says the L9Q is the first laser TV with a 6.2.2 surround sound system. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X and eARC audio technologies.

The projector has a "sleek black walnut décor panel" with brushed metal finishes. It has HDMI 2.1 and supports Wi-Fi 6E and NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) for broadcast channels. It runs Google TV and can be controlled by Google Assistant, Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

Hisense hasn't yet shared a launch date or pricing info. But for the uninitiated, premium laser TVs like this don't come cheap — typically retailing for at least several thousand dollars.