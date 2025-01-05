LG's OLED evo TVs for 2025 come with AI and a 165Hz refresh rate

LG has unveiled its OLED evo TV lineup for 2025 and is showing them off at CES this year, along with its other home entertainment products. The new models are powered by the company's latest α (Alpha) 11 AI processor Gen2, with deep learning algorithms that give the TVs the ability to sharpen the visuals of low-resolution and low-quality images. LG says the new TVs are also the industry's first with 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz, as certified by NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. That enables the models to delivery stutter-free gameplay with minimal input lag.

The company has upgraded its Brightness Booster Ultimate technology for the new OLED TVs, which means they can achieve brightness three times higher than conventional OLED models. For dark scenes, LG promises "top-notch black levels," as these models have received UL Solutions' "Perfect Black" and "Perfect Color" verification. LG was notably the first in the industry to obtain the Perfect Black verification back in 2022, ensuring viewers that their TVs can achieve true black when the image on screen calls for it.

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LG's rapid brightness and color temperature stabilization feature allows viewers to enjoy the best of what their TV can offer as soon as they turn it on. And if they choose to watch a film, the models' Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation feature will kick in to automatically adjust the picture's settings based on the environment's lighting conditions in order to stay true to how the filmmaker wants viewers to experience their movie.

When it comes to audio, the TVs come with AI Sound Pro that can deliver 11.1.2 channels of surround sound. Meanwhile, the models' AI Remote can recognize individual voices for tailored recommendations. Viewers can also use AI Search powered by Microsoft Copilot to understand conversational queries and "uncover subtle user intentions."

One of LG's new OLED TVs is the latest M5 series, which serves as the successor to its previous M-series models that can wirelessly transmit video and audio. The latest M5 TVs are capable of wireless audio and video transmission at up to 144Hz without loss in picture and quality. While they have a slightly lower refresh rate than the other models in the lineup, the wireless M-series TVs also promise a "tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience." LG has been showing off this technology for a few years now, but they're bringing it to more and more TV in their lineup lately. Back in December, LG announced its new, more affordable QNED TVs would work with the Zero Connect Box, for example. Previously, it was available on the OLED M series but only at sizes of 77 inches and up.