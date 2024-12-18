LG's QNED evo LCD TV lineup for 2025 can wirelessly receive 4K videos

LG has announced the 2025 refresh for its QNED evo lineup of premium LCD TVs, along with new features coming with the 40 to 100-inch models that include the capability to wirelessly receive and play 4K content. The company introduced its 4K wireless solution last year on its more expensive OLED M-series TVs, but this rollout will give more people access to its technology.

Its True Wireless 4K solution requires the use of the company's Zero Connect Box, so the reality is that it's not fully wireless. But once you plug your devices into that external box, you'll be able to transmit 4K content with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz to the TV from as far as 30 feet away without having to run cables directly into the set. The only thing that needs to be plugged into the TV itself is its power cord.

In addition to the True Wireless feature, the updated QNED evo TVs also use LG's new Dynamic QNED Color Solution that enables them to produce colors closer to how they appear to the naked eye in real life. They come with AI capabilities, as well, such as the ability to upscale images more naturally and to make voices stand out more against background sounds. The new QNED evo models will ship with the new AI Magic Remote that comes with a dedicated AI button. LG says that a long press on the AI button will allow users to make personalized searches for viewing preferences and recommendations. A user can ask the remote to recommend movies for their trip to Paris, for instance, and the AI will be able to suggest films based on the European capital in genres they enjoy based on their viewing habits.

LG has yet to announced the new QNED evo TVs' availability and pricing, but it will most likely showcase them and reveal more information at CES next year.