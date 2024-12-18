LG’s transparent OLED T television can be yours for the low low price of $60,000

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

LG's transparent wireless OLED TV is now available. The 77-inch OLED T has 4K resolution, LG's wireless transmission tech for video and audio and the ability to shift between transparent and opaque modes with the push of a button. This futuristic tech, first introduced at CES 2024, will only set you back... oh, holy hell, this thing costs $60,000.

Engadget's Billy Steele checked out the OLED T in January and was impressed with its unique presentation. Although some transparent visuals can appear unsettling — like a miniaturized singer who appeared to be in the room — the fish tank video in the image below was more pleasant. He also found the TV's downward-firing speakers to sound surprisingly good.

Billy Steele for Engadget

You can change between transparent and opaque modes by pressing a button that raises or lowers a contrast screen. It rolls down into a box at its base when you prefer the funky fish-tank look. It also includes backlights to accentuate its transparent look.

The TV also has a chyron-like T-Bar at the bottom, which you can use to check out sports scores, weather, song titles and more. The bar can stay on even when the rest of the TV is off.

The OLED T is powered by LG's Alpha 11 A1 processor, which has four times the performance of the previous-gen chip — including 70 percent better graphics performance and 30 percent faster processing speed. The TV maintains its clean profile with LG's Zero Connect Box, which sends video and audio wirelessly to the TV. Just plug your streaming boxes and game consoles into it rather than the TV.

If you happen to be Bill Gates ('sup, Bill!), you can lay down $60 grand to order the LG OLED T starting today. It's available on LG's website and at select retail partners, including Best Buy.