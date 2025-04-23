Nebula's new X1 4K portable projector is liquid cooled

As nice as it is to have a projector wired up in your home cinema, the flexibility a portable model offers is equally valuable. It means you can set up an impromptu big screen in your back yard during those glorious long summer evenings. But portable projectors also carry that whiff of not being as good, or being compromised, with less powerful sound and vision. It's this issue that Nebula is looking to tackle with its latest flagship portable projector, the X1, which is designed to offer the power of a home projector in the body of a movable one.

The X1 is a triple-laser unit promising 4K UHD, Dolby Vision video with 3,500 ANSI lumens that should easily fill a 300-inch screen. You can place it on a stand, table or the floor, with the array capable of tilting up to 25 degrees to find wherever you've placed your screen. There's a 14-element glass array inside the body, which the company says should provide reliable image quality for the life of the unit. It's flexible, too, with an optical zoom letting you cast on a screen up to 200 inches wide from between 13 and 22 feet away.

Nebula

The other big problem with projectors is the sound quality, but Nebula thinks it's solved that issue as well. The X1 not only has a quartet of side-firing internal speakers, but you can pay a little more to pick up a pair of wireless 80W satellite speakers with their own built-in batteries. Each satellite connects to the X1 over Wi-Fi and has a rated battery life of eight hours, plus they're IP54 rated to ensure they won't break if your movie night gets interrupted by a rain shower.

Nebula is also proud to boast that the X1 is the company's first portable projector to get its own internal liquid cooling system. Liquid cooling is commonplace on higher end wired projectors, and Nebula says that its inclusion here enables it to get the fan noise down to 26 dB. That may or may not be a good thing depending on the talent levels of your friends given you can also buy a pair of wireless karaoke microphones with a rated battery life of 40 hours.

The rest of the spec list is what you'd expect, with the X1 running Google TV, plus a pair of HDMI ports (one with eARC). It'll be available to purchase in the US on May 21 for $2,999, while the accessory pack on its own will set you back $999, but early birds can grab both between May 21 and June 20 for $3,298. It's a similar situation in the UK, where it'll be ready to buy on May 21 for £2,199.99, with the accessory pack costing £500, but if you order between May 21 and June 15, you'll get both for £2,350.