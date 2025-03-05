Phillips expands its Roku TV range with a $1,300 65-inch OLED

It's a 4K resolution screen with Dolby Atmos audio built in.

By Anna Washenko
Phillips OLED Roku TV Roku/Phillips (modified)

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Roku is continuing its relationship with Phillips, with the launch of a new cross-branded television. The Phillips OLED Roku TV is available starting today and retails starting at $1,299 online and in stores at Sam's Club.

The 65-inch screen has a 4K UHD display and OLED technology, which has become pretty standard for a premium TV model. It's also equipped with Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts picture quality settings based on the current lighting setup. And this Phillips OLED Roku TV includes a potential audio upgrade with the addition of a built-in Dolby Atmos 2.1 speaker system. The announcement highlighted the screen's gaming potential, with a native 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium to prevent screen-tearing.

Roku started making its own brand of televisions last year with the Pro Series, but it's also still maintaining collaborations with more established hardware manufacturers. The Phillips model will support all the latest Roku features, such as Backdrops.

Roku/PhillipsRoku/Phillips

Phillips OLED Roku TV

$1,299
See at Sam's Club

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