Phillips expands its Roku TV range with a $1,300 65-inch OLED

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Roku is continuing its relationship with Phillips, with the launch of a new cross-branded television. The Phillips OLED Roku TV is available starting today and retails starting at $1,299 online and in stores at Sam's Club.

The 65-inch screen has a 4K UHD display and OLED technology, which has become pretty standard for a premium TV model. It's also equipped with Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts picture quality settings based on the current lighting setup. And this Phillips OLED Roku TV includes a potential audio upgrade with the addition of a built-in Dolby Atmos 2.1 speaker system. The announcement highlighted the screen's gaming potential, with a native 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium to prevent screen-tearing.