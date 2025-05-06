Roku Streaming Stick Plus review: Powered by the TV and perfect for travel

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Roku's streaming player lineup is a little easier to understand in 2025 than ever — but it's still a bit confusing. With the release of the Roku Streaming Stick and the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, there are now three streaming sticks and one set-top box in the company's streaming player family. Express models and ones with the plus symbols are no longer in the mix. The Roku Ultra set-top box is the most expensive at $100. The 2021 Streaming Stick 4K goes for $50, while the Streaming Stick and the Streaming Stick Plus cost $30 and $40, respectively. After reviewing the Streaming Stick Plus and comparing it to other streamers, I think it packs a decent amount of power (and Roku's convenient interface) into a small dongle.

Roku/Engadget

Roku Streaming Stick

40 Roku's new Streaming Stick Plus requires no wall outlet, making it ideal for unpredictable hotel TV situations and homes where plugs are scarce. See at Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus vs the Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Arguably the Streaming Stick Plus' biggest competition comes from within its family. The Streaming Stick 4K and the Streaming Stick Plus both support 4K image quality, despite the Plus not having the term in its name. The Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and has a longer-range Wi-Fi connection. Both connect through the Wi-Fi 5 standard, but the "4K" model has a built-in Wi-Fi extender within its USB power cable.

At this point, the Stick 4K is four years older than the Plus, and the new stick benefits from a few technological upgrades. For one, the Plus streamier is smaller thanks to the lack of Wi-Fi extender and power adapter. Roku's math claims the dongle itself is 35 percent smaller than the competition — but honestly none of these sticks are particularly large. I found that it was indeed smaller than the Amazon Fire TV Stick I tested. But the size reduction doesn't make a huge difference in everyday use — especially since they hide behind most TVs.

Amy Skorheim for Engadget

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K (left) with it's cable, Wi-Fi extender and dongle. The Roku Streaming Stick Plus (right) with it's cable and dongle.

Another upgrade is a little more significant: better power efficiency. Now you can use your TV's USB port to power the device instead of a wall adapter. The Plus doesn't even come with an adapter in the box, making it a more travel-ready package. Older Roku sticks allowed you to do this (and the 4K model can use USB power on some TVs) but this is the first 4K-enabled device that Roku actually recommends using without a power adapter. Since you don't need an open wall outlet nearby, the dongle will prove more flexible. It certainly would have come in handy during a recent trip in which my hotel room's TV was about 12 feet from the nearest available plug.

Both Sticks support Apple AirPlay and are compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. They come with the same remote, which packs features like voice input and the ability to control the power and volume of your TV. They both showcase the same OS, with Roku's playful, purple interface, which I particularly like for live and free programming — as I outlined in our streaming devices guide.

Performance

Amy Skorheim for Engadget

The Streaming Stick Plus is pretty fast for a $40 device. I have a Roku Ultra hooked up to another TV in my house and, when I performed the same actions on both, the Streaming Stick Plus was only a bit slower than the Ultra. For instance, Disney+ took a second or two to start on the Ultra, and just a half second or so longer on the Plus. Yes, there was a time difference, but the Streaming Stick Plus was never frustratingly slow.

I don't think anyone honestly expects a streaming stick to perform at the same level as most recent smart TVs. My set is relatively new and side-by-side comparisons showed a minor disparity between a dongle and a bigger, built-in CPU. Take the Netflix menu, for example. It's clear and crisp and vibrant via my TV's native Netflix app, but the same page was markedly fuzzier and more pixelated when I opened it on the Roku device.

That said, I only noted a slight difference in quality between the two when a show was actually playing. Sweeping shots of the sumptuous-yet-blood-stained White House interiors in The Residence were only the slightest bit grainier on the Roku. True video connoisseurs may note the disparity, but those who are just here to see Detective Cupp unnerve all the suspects won't likely notice.

Should you get the Roku Streaming Stick Plus?

Amy Skorheim for Engadget

Something the size of a tube of squashed lipstick can't rival a good smart TV. But if you have an older screen or a cheaper set with a tedious interface, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus could make TV time more enjoyable. Comparable streaming sticks include Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, which is $10 more at full price (though it's often on sale). Between the two, I'd go with Roku's Streaming Stick Plus, as Roku's interface is far more helpful. This is also the stick I want to take with me on my next trip. I can plug it in at the Airbnb and, instead of logging in to whatever random apps the TV happens to have, I can watch more Doctor Who. I won't have to worry about where the nearest outlet is and I'll be spared the effort of typing in my stupidly long Disney+ password.

As for whether you should get this or Roku's other 4K-enabled streaming stick, I'd go with this one. The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is $10 cheaper and four years newer. The fact that it's powered by the TV means the dongle and the USB power cable fit out of sight so if you, like me, are opposed to the look of snaking wires everywhere, you'll be pleased. Of course, if you have a TV that supports Dolby Vision or your Wi-Fi router is really far away from your TV, then you can go with the Streaming Stick 4K — that's really the only major advantage that model has. Otherwise, the Streaming Stick Plus is a good pick for a cheap but modern streaming player.