Samsung The Frame Pro at CES 2025: A big upgrade for the art TV

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There's no denying the staying power, and influence, of Samsung's The Frame art TV lineup. The company struck gold in 2017 when it debuted the TV that doesn't just look like a black box when you're not using it, but rather blends in with your home decor by showing art on the screen. It became super popular, and inspired many competing products from companies like TCL and Hisense, even though you can certainly find better TVs for watching movies or gaming.

Now, Samsung is hoping to win over even more customers with its newly announced The Frame Pro. This new model has two significant upgrades that should make it a much better TV and not just an alternative to the black rectangle that takes up space when you aren't using it. First, and perhaps most importantly, The Frame Pro now has a Neo QLED display — the same Mini LED tech that powers the company's high-end QN900 series TVs.

The Verge reports that Samsung's use of Mini LEDs on The Frame Pro doesn't work like it does on most TVs. Typically, there are dimming zones behind the display for precise control over which sections should be illuminated and which should be darker or black. Samsung didn't do that on this model, relying instead on a row of Mini LEDs along the bottom of The Frame Pro and promising a degree of local dimming.

Billy Steele for Engadget

At CES, Samsung's demos were focused on showing off art on The Frame Pro more than any content that would've confirmed if the approach to Mini LEDs hampered performance. But, in a side-by-side with a still image from a movie, The Frame Pro was brighter, with more detail and deeper blacks that the existing Frame. You can also tell a difference looking at the same art on the two TVs beside each other. Details like texture and strokes pop off the matte screen more on The Frame Pro, making the art TV even better at its primary function. Plus, Samsung says its boosted the refresh rate to 144Hz to improve the gaming experience, and the 2024 Frame also supports variable refresh rates for smoother gameplay. So, it stands to reason The Frame Pro would as well.

The second big upgrade on The Frame Pro is a new Wireless One Connect Box that's similar to what LG has been hyping for its M-series TVs for years now. Samsung's version is much smaller, looking more like a game console than a cube, and it relies on Wi-Fi (up to Wi-Fi 7) to wirelessly transmit content and audio from connected streaming gear and game consoles. The company says you can place it in a cabinet without interference and at distances up to 10 meters away.

The Wireless One Connect Box will replace the larger One Connect Box that still required a single cord running to The Frame. This should offer more versatility to where customers place the TV, since it doesn't have to be physically connected to a box to receive signal from HDMI inputs.

The Frame Pro should be a big upgrade to The Frame given the Neo QLED panel, but we'll have to wait and see if that holds true in "regular" TV use. And of course, it will be more expensive than the current Frame that starts at $600 for the 32-inch size (final pricing is still TBD).