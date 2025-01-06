Samsung's Frame Pro TV features the company's high-end Neo QLED panel

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Samsung's Frame series of TVs are some of the best art TVs available, which are great for those who want a screen that blends more seamlessly into their home decor. Samsung CES 2025 announcements include an expansion of the Frame lineup with new Frame Pro sets, which are more advanced models that include the company's top-of-the-line Neo QLED panels.

Besides the panel, the Frame Pro also uses Samsung's Wireless One Connect box, which lets you transmit content from consoles or set-top boxes to the TV without needing to plug things in directly. Instead, you plug into the Wireless One Connect and it'll beam things to the TV, which means you can make a much cleaner, cable-free setup that feels particularly useful with a set like the Frame.

It also uses Samsung's NQ4 Gen3 AI processor, an update on the 2nd-generation one that Samsung used on some of its sets last year. As is usually the case, we don't know exactly what this does for the set, but given the amount pixels a modern TV needs to push, an annual update makes sense. The NQ4 also gives a hint that this might be a 4K rather than 8K panel, as Samsung's just-announced Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV uses the NQ8 processor — perhaps the 4 or 8 are a nod to the TV's resolution. Either way, we'll know more soon.

For those who haven't seen the Frame before, it's a TV meant to be mounted to the wall, complete with a frame that's more reminiscent of something you might find in an art gallery rather than a media room. When you turn it off, you can choose to have it display a fine art image from a collection Samsung has curated, and the screen itself is matte with anti-glare coating that goes a long way towards making it feel like just another big TV mounted to a wall.

As is typically the case, Samsung is holding a CES showcase tonight where we'll get to see the Frame Pro as well as other new Samsung TVs in person — if we get more details on the Frame Pro, we'll update this post.