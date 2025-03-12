Samsung's new March Madness TV bundle pushes the boundaries of reason — and walls

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Straining the limits of wall space and most reasonable people's budgets, Samsung is now selling a March Madness bundle of eight "premium Samsung TVs" that you can get for $10,000, a savings of more than $6,000. Samsung suggests the new "Buzzer Beater" bundle will let you dedicate a TV to each channel March Madness games will air on so that you don't have to fiddle with Multi View or keep your remote handy to stay on top of your favorite college basketball teams.

If you decide to go all-in, the Buzzer Beater bundle includes a 98-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV, a 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, three 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TVs and three 55-inch QLED 4K TVs. The image in Samsung's press release somehow imagines all of the TVs will fit on one giant wall, but however you arrange them, you'll want to be quick. Samsung is offering the deal while supplies last, and you'll want to find a way to get them all installed by March 18, when the first March Madness matches actually start.

Samsung

Samsung's bundle gets you a sampler platter of the company's display technology, but if you're looking for a less expensive way to get a new TV, Samsung has several normal deals available, too, including on its Neo QLED TVs, which use Mini LEDs to offer and overall brighter and more contrast-y look. You can get a 43-inch Neo QLED TV for as low as $900, $600 off their usual $1,500 starting price.

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