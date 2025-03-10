TCL’s new Mini LED TV offers higher peak brightness and better contrast than earlier models

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TCL just unveiled a new TV in its Precise Dimming Series. The QM7K is a Mini LED TV and a follow-up to the recently-released QM6K. It uses the company's Halo Control Technology Suite, which is kind of a catch-all name for a bunch of tweaks the company has made to the dimming and picture quality of its Mini LEDs.

The company says the QM7K offers higher peak brightness than its predecessors and a new anti-reflective panel. TCL also promises "enhanced color accuracy, gray scale accuracy" and "virtually no blooming." This is thanks to the company's Super High Energy LED Chip, which combines high brightness with increased light efficiency, and the Super Condensed Micro Lens, which uses a "narrower light path for more precise" control.

TLC

Additionally, newly-enhanced technology minimizes the optical distance between the backlight and the diffuser, which eliminates blooming, reduces the halo effect and avoids LED light overlap. The new features, in conjunction with the anti-reflective panel, create a picture with a better contrast and deeper blacks.

On the software side of things, there's a new color optimization algorithm for improved accuracy. The Halo Control System also adds a bi-directional 23-bit backlight controller, which allows for granular control of over 65,000 levels of brightness for each and every LED. There's also a new algorithm that "intelligently optimizes" incoming SDR signals at "near HDR level."

The QM7K features Bang & Olfusen speakers and select sizes ship with a pedestal stand. Sizes range from 55-inches all the way up to 115-inches. Prices fluctuate from around $1,300 for the smallest one to a whopping $20,000 for the 115-inch monster. Traditional sizes are availright right now at retailers nationwide, with the large models coming soon. Some purchases come with a $500 Visa gift card, which is a nice bonus.